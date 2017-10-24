Champagne Party Punch

Rating: Unrated

Fizz from sparkling water and Champagne makes this golden-hued punch recipe feel particularly festive.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a punch bowl stir together Champagne, Moscato, sparkling water, and Cognac. If desired, garnish with kumquats on skewers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 14mg; potassium 96mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 3g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 147IU; vitamin c 22mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 9mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 53mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

