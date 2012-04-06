Chamomile Toddies

Curl up with a book and a cup of tea, or put on your party shoes! When you combine hot chamomile tea with wine and brandy, it's like a yin-yang cocktail.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
10 mins
slow-cook:
5 hrs to 6 hrs (low) or 1-1/2 to 2 hours (high), plus 5 minutes
Servings:
6
Max Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Use a zester to cut seven or eight long, thin strips of lemon peel from the lemon; juice the lemon. Wrap lemon peel strips in plastic wrap and chill until needed.

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine the lemon juice, wine, water, honey, thyme, and cloves.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 1-1/2 to 2 hours. (Do not boil.) Stir in brandy. Add tea bags, draping strings over sides of cooker. Cover and cook for 5 minutes more. Use a slotted spoon to remove tea bags, cloves, and thyme sprig.

  • To serve, curl lemon peel strips by wrapping them around a chopstick or wooden spoon handle. Ladle tea mixture into mugs. Garnish each serving with a lemon peel curl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3mg; potassium 39mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 0g; sugar 12g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

