Chamomile Toddies
Curl up with a book and a cup of tea, or put on your party shoes! When you combine hot chamomile tea with wine and brandy, it's like a yin-yang cocktail.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
196 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3mg; potassium 39mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 0g; sugar 12g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.