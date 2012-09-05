Challah Stuffing with Fennel and Dried Fruit

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 7 Ratings

Instead of sourdough or corn bread, learn how to make stuffing recipes using buttery challah. With dried fruits, fresh herbs, and walnuts all in the mix, this Thanksgiving stuffing is rich, hearty, and might just steal the show from the entree.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread bread cubes in a shallow roasting pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until toasted, stirring twice; cool. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

  • Meanwhile, grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and fennel; cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until fennel is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in orange juice, apricots, figs, cherries, plums, snipped tarragon, salt, and nutmeg. Bring just to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in walnuts.

  • In an extra-large bowl combine bread cubes and fruit mixture. In a medium bowl combine eggs and milk. Add egg mixture to bread mixture, tossing gently to moisten. Transfer mixture to the prepared roasting pan.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes more or until heated through. If desired, garnish with tarragon.

Tips

Can't find challah? Try brioche. Not a fan of figs? Use dates. Not a fan of fennel? Use 2 cups chopped carrots in place of the fennel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; 15 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 336 mg sodium. 497 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 826 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

