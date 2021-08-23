Cemita Poblana (Puebla-Style Sandwich)
This delicious sandwich hails from the Mexican city of Puebla. The traditional version is usually made with a breaded veal cutlet, but we gave the same crunchy treatment to chicken breasts here.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Dera Burreson
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
938 calories; fat 46g; cholesterol 217mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 65g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 14g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 5g; protein 63g; vitamin a 834.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.9mg; niacin equivalents 18.7mg; vitamin b6 1.4mg; folate 164.9mcg; vitamin b12 1.5mcg; sodium 1350mg; potassium 868mg; calcium 451mg; iron 5mg.