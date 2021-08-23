Cemita Poblana (Puebla-Style Sandwich)

Rating: Unrated

This delicious sandwich hails from the Mexican city of Puebla. The traditional version is usually made with a breaded veal cutlet, but we gave the same crunchy treatment to chicken breasts here.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Dera Burreson

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
35 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, flatten chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap until 1/2 inch thick.

    Advertisement

  • In a shallow dish lightly beat together egg and the water. Place flour in another shallow dish. In a third shallow dish combine bread crumbs, chili powder, salt, and crushed red pepper. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then in flour to coat. Dip in egg mixture, then in crumb mixture to coat.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium. Add chicken. Cook 12 to 16 minutes or until done (165°F), turning to brown evenly,

  • In a small bowl combine chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, and mayonnaise. Spread tops of buns with chipotle mixture. Fill buns with chicken, cheese onion, and avocado. Wrap each sandwich in parchment paper or foil; place on a baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
938 calories; fat 46g; cholesterol 217mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 65g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 14g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 5g; protein 63g; vitamin a 834.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.9mg; niacin equivalents 18.7mg; vitamin b6 1.4mg; folate 164.9mcg; vitamin b12 1.5mcg; sodium 1350mg; potassium 868mg; calcium 451mg; iron 5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/02/2021