Celery Tonic
Serve this refreshing summer cocktail over plenty of ice and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime.
Ingredients
Directions
In a cocktail shaker combine gin, celery juice, lime juice, and Simple Syrup. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Stain liquid into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with tonic water. If desired, garnish with a small inner celery stalk.
*Tip
To make celery juice, juice celery stalks with a vegetable juicer. Or, process 2 cups sliced celery in a food processor for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping sides often, until celery stops clinging to sides. Process 3 to 4 minutes more, without scraping, until a moist paste forms. Line a fine mesh sieve with 100% cotton cheesecloth and pour mixture into sieve. Gather cheesecloth around mixture and squeeze to extract juice; discard solids. Makes about 2/3 cup.
Simple Syrup
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan combine sugar and water. Bring to boiling over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. (The syrup is done when it is completely clear and the surface is covered with bubbles.) Remove from heat; cool. Store, covered, in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.