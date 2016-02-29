Celery Tonic

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Serve this refreshing summer cocktail over plenty of ice and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime.

Advertisement

Celery Tonic

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker combine gin, celery juice, lime juice, and Simple Syrup. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Stain liquid into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with tonic water. If desired, garnish with a small inner celery stalk.

    Advertisement

*Tip

To make celery juice, juice celery stalks with a vegetable juicer. Or, process 2 cups sliced celery in a food processor for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping sides often, until celery stops clinging to sides. Process 3 to 4 minutes more, without scraping, until a moist paste forms. Line a fine mesh sieve with 100% cotton cheesecloth and pour mixture into sieve. Gather cheesecloth around mixture and squeeze to extract juice; discard solids. Makes about 2/3 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Celery Tonic)

Per Serving:
172 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 29 mg sodium. 106 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Simple Syrup

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine sugar and water. Bring to boiling over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. (The syrup is done when it is completely clear and the surface is covered with bubbles.) Remove from heat; cool. Store, covered, in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

    Advertisement

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019