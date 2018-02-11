Cauliflower Tabbouleh
Colorful, nutritious, and easy to prepare, this cauliflower rice tabbouleh is the perfect side dish to serve with any grilled protein or Mediterranean meal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Cook 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally; let cool.
In a large bowl stir together lemon zest and juice, sugar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add cauliflower, sliced green onions, fresh mint and/or parsley, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Let stand 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in sunflower kernels before serving.
Or, substitute 2, 10-ounce packages frozen riced cauliflower, thawed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
241 calories; 19 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 576 mg sodium. 792 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1810 IU vitamin a; 98 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 152 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;