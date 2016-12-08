Cauliflower Steaks with Hazelnuts & Browned Butter
Finish this caramelized cauliflower with a rich brown butter and hazelnut pan sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
Remove outer leaves from cauliflower. Slice cauliflower, top to bottom, through the core; place cut sides down. Cut each half crosswise through the stem into 3/4-inch slices to create steaks. (You will get four to six steaks and some florets.) Lay the steaks and florets in a shallow baking pan. Brush both sides evenly with oil. Season with salt and black pepper.Advertisement
Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Place half the cauliflower in the skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Turn and cook the other side 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the baking pan; cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining cauliflower.
Reduce heat to medium; let skillet cool down slightly (5 to 8 minutes). Add the butter and hazelnuts to the skillet. Stir 5 minutes or until the butter turns golden brown and hazelnuts are toasted. Remove skillet from heat.
Return cauliflower to skillet. Spoon the butter mixture over the cauliflower. Top with marjoram and lemon zest.