Cauliflower Steaks with Hazelnuts & Browned Butter

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Finish this caramelized cauliflower with a rich brown butter and hazelnut pan sauce.

By Recipe by Chadwick Boyd
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove outer leaves from cauliflower. Slice cauliflower, top to bottom, through the core; place cut sides down. Cut each half crosswise through the stem into 3/4-inch slices to create steaks. (You will get four to six steaks and some florets.) Lay the steaks and florets in a shallow baking pan. Brush both sides evenly with oil. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Place half the cauliflower in the skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Turn and cook the other side 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the baking pan; cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining cauliflower.

  • Reduce heat to medium; let skillet cool down slightly (5 to 8 minutes). Add the butter and hazelnuts to the skillet. Stir 5 minutes or until the butter turns golden brown and hazelnuts are toasted. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Return cauliflower to skillet. Spoon the butter mixture over the cauliflower. Top with marjoram and lemon zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; 30 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 366 mg sodium. 403 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 439 IU vitamin a; 58 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 75 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 41 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

luwtbg
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2017
If you like cauliflower, you'll love this recipes
