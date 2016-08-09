Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet
Juicy chicken meets hearty cauliflower for an easy super-skillet dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet cook chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once. Remove from skillet.
In same skillet add broth, dried tomatoes, and shallot. Bring to boiling. Add asparagus; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Return chicken to skillet; add sauce, 1 Tbsp. thyme, the salt, and pepper; heat. Top with additional fresh thyme.
Nutrition Facts (Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet)
Homemade Cauliflower Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-qt. pot heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in cauliflower and broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until cauliflower is very tender. Remove from heat. Cool slightly. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Blend until combined.