Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet

Rating: 5.0 stars Delicious! Definitely start with the cauliflower sauce before starting with the main dish. It will take a little longer but it’s worth the wait!

Rating: 5.0 stars Delicious! Definitely start with the cauliflower sauce before starting with the main dish. It will take a little longer but it’s worth the wait!

Rating: 3 stars This was advertised as an "easy" recipe and said it would take only 30 min., start to finish. Well that might have worked IF everything had been prepared ahead of time--and there were a number of ingredients one might NOT have on hand--quite a few!! The recipe tells us to cook the chicken and the vegetables first, simmer them for 8-10 min, THEN gives us the directions for the sauce, which takes 4-5 min for the onion & garlic, then you add the cauliflower and bring it to a boil, then simmer it for 20 min. Did you count those minutes? It was tasty but not so great that I want to go through all that prep again. Might be "easy" but not "quick"; it took an hour!! Can I not believe all your hype???

Advertisement

Rating: 2 stars Was not impressed with this dish, particularly the sauce. It needed way more liquid than the recipe called for, and still was a little mealy. Won't be making again.

Rating: 1 stars Too much prep work and not good

Rating: Unrated Dah.....how long do you think it will be before they fix this one?

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Only looked at the recipe to see how to make the cauliflower sauce. Somewhat useless.

Rating: Unrated The cauliflower sauce recipe is there. Are you supposed to cook it for any length of time before you add it?

Rating: Unrated Sounded good until I read the recipe and no cauliflower sauce recipe - the main ingredient.