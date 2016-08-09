Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet

Rating: 2.94 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

Juicy chicken meets hearty cauliflower for an easy super-skillet dinner recipe.

Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once. Remove from skillet.

  • In same skillet add broth, dried tomatoes, and shallot. Bring to boiling. Add asparagus; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Return chicken to skillet; add sauce, 1 Tbsp. thyme, the salt, and pepper; heat. Top with additional fresh thyme.

Nutrition Facts (Cauliflower-Sauced Chicken Skillet)

Per Serving:
206 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 404 mg sodium. 684 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 570 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Homemade Cauliflower Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. pot heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in cauliflower and broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until cauliflower is very tender. Remove from heat. Cool slightly. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Blend until combined.

Reviews (10)

jsslondon4
Rating: 5.0 stars
11/19/2019
Delicious! Definitely start with the cauliflower sauce before starting with the main dish. It will take a little longer but it’s worth the wait!
dora-faye
Rating: 3 stars
10/17/2017
This was advertised as an "easy" recipe and said it would take only 30 min., start to finish. Well that might have worked IF everything had been prepared ahead of time--and there were a number of ingredients one might NOT have on hand--quite a few!! The recipe tells us to cook the chicken and the vegetables first, simmer them for 8-10 min, THEN gives us the directions for the sauce, which takes 4-5 min for the onion & garlic, then you add the cauliflower and bring it to a boil, then simmer it for 20 min. Did you count those minutes? It was tasty but not so great that I want to go through all that prep again. Might be "easy" but not "quick"; it took an hour!! Can I not believe all your hype???
carol5207
Rating: 2 stars
09/02/2017
Was not impressed with this dish, particularly the sauce. It needed way more liquid than the recipe called for, and still was a little mealy. Won't be making again.
jdmmmcaffrey
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2018
Too much prep work and not good
Joann Glock
Rating: Unrated
09/21/2016
Dah.....how long do you think it will be before they fix this one?
Linda Christiansen
Rating: Unrated
09/21/2016
Only looked at the recipe to see how to make the cauliflower sauce.  Somewhat useless.
Marie Keller
Rating: Unrated
10/11/2016
The cauliflower sauce recipe is there. Are you supposed to cook it for any length of time before you add it?
Lyse Laframboise
Rating: Unrated
09/23/2016
Sounded good until I read the recipe and no cauliflower sauce recipe - the main ingredient.
Crystal Silva
Rating: Unrated
09/14/2016
Part of the recipe is missing. The main  part...Cauliflower Sauce
