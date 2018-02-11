Cauliflower-Potato Pizza with Cauliflower Crust
Try any of your favorite pizza toppings on this lightened-up cauliflower crust. The key to its sturdy texture: squeezing out excess water.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place 4 cups of the cauliflower in a food processor; cover. Pulse six to 10 times or until rice-size. Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven to 400°F.
-
Place riced cauliflower and 2 tablespoons water. in a 2-qt. microwave-safe bowl or casserole dish. Microwave on high, covered, 4 minutes or until tender, stirring once or twice. Let cool. Transfer to a 100-percent-cotton flour-sack towel. Squeeze until all liquid is removed. (This is critical for a crisp crust.)
-
Transfer cauliflower to a medium bowl. Add egg, cheeses, panko, Italian seasoning, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir to combine. Pat cauliflower mixture into a 12-inch circle on parchment paper. Using a cookie sheet and leaving crust on the parchment paper, transfer crust to preheated pizza stone. Bake 20 minutes or until crust starts to brown.
-
Meanwhile, in a large bowl toss together the potatoes, remaining 1 cup cauliflower, olive oil, and rosemary.
-
Slide crust on parchment back onto pizza stone; bake 25 minutes more or until potatoes and cauliflower are tender and crust is crisp and brown around edges. Top with Parmesan, olive oil, rosemary, and salt.
Tips
The crust prep and baking times are the same if you want to use a light layer of traditional red sauce and desired pizza toppings.