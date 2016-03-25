Cauliflower-Potato Mash

Rating: 4.25 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

This creamy side calls for just 20 minutes of hands-on time.

By Recipe by Katie Workman
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place cauliflower in pan; drizzle with oil. Toss to coat. Roast 30 to 40 minutes or until just browned, stirring occasionally.

  • Place potatoes in large saucepan with salted water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes or until very tender. Drain; return potatoes to saucepan. Mash with potato masher; set aside.

  • Place cauliflower in food processor; cover and process until very finely chopped, adding 2 Tbsp. of the milk. Add cauliflower mixture to potatoes in saucepan. Add remaining milk, the coconut oil, salt, and black pepper. Heat through over medium heat, stirring frequently. Top with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; 6 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 151 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 64 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 39 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

