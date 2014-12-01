Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza

Rating: 4.69 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 13 Ratings

Cut calories and carbs by replacing traditional pizza crust with a blend of cauliflower and cheese.

Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the cauliflower in a food processor. Cover and pulse four to six times or until crumbly and mixture resembles the texture of couscous.

  • Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place cauliflower in a microwave-safe casserole with 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, covered, on 100% power (high) for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring once or twice. Cool. Transfer cauliflower to a 100% cotton flour-sack towel. Wrap towel around cauliflower and squeeze until there is no more liquid (this step is critical).

  • In a medium bowl stir together cooked and drained cauliflower, egg, the 1/4 cup Italian cheese blend, the Parmesan cheese, panko, Italian seasoning, and salt. On a piece of parchment paper pat cauliflower mixture into a 12-inch circle. Transfer crust on paper to the preheated pizza stone. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp and starting to brown.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook and stir mushrooms, sweet pepper, and onion in hot oil for 4 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon pizza sauce over baked crust, spreading evenly. Top with cooked vegetables. Sprinkle evenly with the 1 cup Italian cheese blend. Bake about 5 minutes more or until heated and cheese melts. If desired, sprinkle with snipped fresh herb. Cut into slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts (Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza)

Per Serving:
264 calories; 14 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 76 mg cholesterol; 893 mg sodium. 735 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 781 IU vitamin a; 85 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 87 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 360 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Fast Pizza Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato sauce, oregano, basil, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until sauce reaches desired consistency. Makes 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Fast Pizza Sauce)

Per Serving:
27 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 222 mg sodium. 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein;

Reviews

