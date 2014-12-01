Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza

Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place cauliflower in a microwave-safe casserole with 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, covered, on 100% power (high) for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring once or twice. Cool. Transfer cauliflower to a 100% cotton flour-sack towel. Wrap towel around cauliflower and squeeze until there is no more liquid (this step is critical).