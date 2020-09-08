Cauliflower-Corn Tacos with Pico Verde

Rating: Unrated

Make your taco night meat-free and fuss-free with this easy slow cooker recipe. These veggie-filled tacos pair perfectly with our fresh avocado salsa and some crumbled queso fresco.

By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. In prepared cooker combine next six ingredients (through chipotle peppers). Cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours or high 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until cauliflower is tender, stirring once.

  • For pico verde, about 30 minutes before serving, remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 2 Tbsp. juice from lime. In a medium bowl combine lime zest and juice and next seven ingredients (through salt). Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  • Fill each taco shell with about 1/3 cup cauliflower mixture. Top with pico verde and queso fresco.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 539mg; potassium 850mg; carbohydrates 45g; fiber 10g; sugar 6g; protein 8g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 627IU; vitamin c 58mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 147mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 105mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

