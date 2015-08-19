Cauliflower Chorizo Tacos
Cauliflower meets Mexican with chorizo, beans, and jalapeno. Finish the tacos with a squeeze of lime.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a very large skillet brown chorizo. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add cauliflower to skillet and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Return chorizo to skillet and warm through.Advertisement
-
Spread each tortilla with some of the beans. Divide cauliflower mixture among tortillas. Top with jalapeno, cheese, and onions and serve with lime wedges.
*
Stack tortillas and wrap in foil. Heat in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes.
**
Place refried beans in a bowl. Cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high (100% power) for 1 minute or until heated through.