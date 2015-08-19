Cauliflower Chorizo Tacos

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cauliflower meets Mexican with chorizo, beans, and jalapeno. Finish the tacos with a squeeze of lime.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large skillet brown chorizo. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add cauliflower to skillet and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Return chorizo to skillet and warm through.

    Advertisement

  • Spread each tortilla with some of the beans. Divide cauliflower mixture among tortillas. Top with jalapeno, cheese, and onions and serve with lime wedges.

*

Stack tortillas and wrap in foil. Heat in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes.

**

Place refried beans in a bowl. Cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high (100% power) for 1 minute or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; 42 g total fat; 16 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 19 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 1539 mg sodium. 965 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 134 IU vitamin a; 67 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 98 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Lester Tammy
Rating: Unrated
07/16/2016
Genius!
Lester Tammy
Rating: Unrated
07/16/2016
Ooooooh ya!
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/29/2020