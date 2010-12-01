Ham-Asparagus and Cheese Strata

Rating: 4 stars
106 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 6

To cut down on brunch stress, prepare this easy strata recipe the night before, then bake in the morning. Serve with fresh fruit--and a batch of mimosas, if you like.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add asparagus; cook 5 minutes or until bright green.

  • In a greased 3-quart baking dish spread half the bread cubes. Top with cheese, onion, chives and half the ham and asparagus. Top with remaining bread.

  • In a bowl whisk together four of the eggs and the milk. Evenly pour over layers in dish. Press down bread pieces into the egg milk mixture with the back of a spoon. Top with remaining ham and asparagus. Cover with plastic wrap, then chill for two hours.

  • Bake, uncovered, in a 325 degrees F oven 30 minutes. With the back of a wooden spoon, press 6 indentations in top of strata. Pour a whole egg into each indentation. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center of strata registers 170 degrees F and eggs are set. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Cut into squares to serve. If desired, drizzle lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and cracked black pepper. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Make-Ahead Tip

Prepare as directed. Cover; refrigerate up to 12 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 325 degrees F, then bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, then press 6 indentations in top of strata. Pour a whole egg into each indentation. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center of strata registers 170 degrees F and eggs are set. Let stand 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; 26 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 421 mg cholesterol; 936 mg sodium. 442 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 34 g protein; 1069 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 105 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 535 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

mpboccio1
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2017
Delicious!! This strata was easy and delicious. This will be a new weekend breakfast favorite.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
01/25/2014
How many ounces of french bread is 5 cups equivalent to?
