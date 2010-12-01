Ham-Asparagus and Cheese Strata
To cut down on brunch stress, prepare this easy strata recipe the night before, then bake in the morning. Serve with fresh fruit--and a batch of mimosas, if you like.
Ingredients
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add asparagus; cook 5 minutes or until bright green.
In a greased 3-quart baking dish spread half the bread cubes. Top with cheese, onion, chives and half the ham and asparagus. Top with remaining bread.
In a bowl whisk together four of the eggs and the milk. Evenly pour over layers in dish. Press down bread pieces into the egg milk mixture with the back of a spoon. Top with remaining ham and asparagus. Cover with plastic wrap, then chill for two hours.
Bake, uncovered, in a 325 degrees F oven 30 minutes. With the back of a wooden spoon, press 6 indentations in top of strata. Pour a whole egg into each indentation. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center of strata registers 170 degrees F and eggs are set. Let stand 15 minutes.
Cut into squares to serve. If desired, drizzle lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and cracked black pepper. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Make-Ahead Tip
Prepare as directed. Cover; refrigerate up to 12 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 325 degrees F, then bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, then press 6 indentations in top of strata. Pour a whole egg into each indentation. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center of strata registers 170 degrees F and eggs are set. Let stand 15 minutes.