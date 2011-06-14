Bacon-Asparagus Strata

Rating: 1 stars do you people not understand what the word review means ? Please do not rate a recipe when just asking a question! Please review when you have actually made the recipe then you can comment!

Rating: Unrated Reviews are supposed to be helpful to future readers whether in the form of comment, question or answer - snarkiness isn't necessary

Rating: Unrated I've made this recipe several times and it's wonderful. We usually have it for dinner but I'll be making it for Christmas breakfast this year. Simple, healthy (I use low-fat almond milk and low-fat swiss cheese), and delicious!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Can a different vegetable be used in place of the asparagus? Broccoli, maybe?