Bacon-Asparagus Strata

When you're looking for a make-ahead breakfast recipe, you can't beat a strata--a casserole recipe that can usually be made up to 24 hours in advance. Here, fresh vegetables and bacon combine with luscious Swiss cheese for a rich and easy egg breakfast your family will love.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
50 mins at 325°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 3-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl combine bacon, asparagus, and red peppers.

  • Place half of the bread cubes in the prepared baking dish. Top with half of the bacon mixture and half of the cheese. Repeat layers with remaining bread cubes, bacon mixture, and cheese.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs with a rotary beater or whisk. Beat or whisk in milk, mustard, salt, and cayenne pepper. Carefully pour egg mixture evenly over bread mixture in dish. Using the back of a spoon, gently press down on layers to moisten all of the bread. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake, uncovered, for 50 to 60 minutes or until puffed, golden, and set. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Pork, Pepper &amp; Mushroom Strata:

Prepare as directed, except replace bacon with 1 pound uncooked bulk pork or Italian sausage and replace asparagus with 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms. Cook sausage and mushrooms in a large skillet until sausage is brown; drain off fat. Stir red peppers into mixture in skillet. Use 3 cups shredded American or cheddar cheese in place of the Swiss cheese.

Make-Ahead Tip

To make ahead, prepare as directed. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 325°F. Bake, uncovered, for 50 to 60 minutes.. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; total fat 22g; saturated fat 10g; cholesterol 197mg; sodium 965mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 1g; protein 21g; vitamin a 583IU; vitamin c 26mg; calcium 293mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
11/09/2018
do you people not understand what the word review means ? Please do not rate a recipe when just asking a question! Please review when you have actually made the recipe then you can comment!
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/24/2018
Reviews are supposed to be helpful to future readers whether in the form of comment, question or answer - snarkiness isn't necessary
Doreen Zabinski Day
Rating: Unrated
12/20/2013
I've made this recipe several times and it's wonderful. We usually have it for dinner but I'll be making it for Christmas breakfast this year. Simple, healthy (I use low-fat almond milk and low-fat swiss cheese), and delicious!
Donna Dow
Rating: Unrated
03/25/2015
Can a different vegetable be used in place of the asparagus? Broccoli, maybe?
Mary
Rating: Unrated
08/12/2016
Peppers do not like me, neither red nor green, so I would sub spinach or kale or zucchini here.  There are a number of subs one could do with different cheeses, veggies, breads, milks or meats as long as proportions are about the same.
