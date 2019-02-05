Cassava Tortillas
These Paleo-approved tortillas use cassava, a root veggie popular in South America, for flour instead of wheat. That means you can use them for Paleo wraps, Paleo tacos, burritos, and more!
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together all ingredients. Add more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time, to make a dough that holds together but is not sticky. Divide dough into 4 portions.
Brush the bottom of a large skillet with additional olive oil; preheat skillet over medium-high. For each tortilla, roll a dough piece between parchment paper into a 6-inch circle. Remove top piece of parchment. Carefully invert the dough circle into one hand; carefully peel the parchment from the dough circle with the other hand. Turn dough into skillet. Cook 1 minute per side or until lightly browned and bubbled. Remove to paper towels. Repeat with remaining dough, stacking tortillas with paper towels between each.
Serve immediately or place stack in an airtight container while warm; cool. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 2 months; thaw before using. To serve, reheat between paper towels in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds before using.