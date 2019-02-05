Cassava Tortillas

Rating: Unrated

These Paleo-approved tortillas use cassava, a root veggie popular in South America, for flour instead of wheat. That means you can use them for Paleo wraps, Paleo tacos, burritos, and more!

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together all ingredients. Add more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time, to make a dough that holds together but is not sticky. Divide dough into 4 portions.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the bottom of a large skillet with additional olive oil; preheat skillet over medium-high. For each tortilla, roll a dough piece between parchment paper into a 6-inch circle. Remove top piece of parchment. Carefully invert the dough circle into one hand; carefully peel the parchment from the dough circle with the other hand. Turn dough into skillet. Cook 1 minute per side or until lightly browned and bubbled. Remove to paper towels. Repeat with remaining dough, stacking tortillas with paper towels between each.

  • Serve immediately or place stack in an airtight container while warm; cool. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 2 months; thaw before using. To serve, reheat between paper towels in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 291 mg sodium. 0 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 1 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019