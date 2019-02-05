Cassava Tortillas

Brush the bottom of a large skillet with additional olive oil; preheat skillet over medium-high. For each tortilla, roll a dough piece between parchment paper into a 6-inch circle. Remove top piece of parchment. Carefully invert the dough circle into one hand; carefully peel the parchment from the dough circle with the other hand. Turn dough into skillet. Cook 1 minute per side or until lightly browned and bubbled. Remove to paper towels. Repeat with remaining dough, stacking tortillas with paper towels between each.