Cashew Cream Sauce

In a food processor process cashews and 1 cup of the chicken broth until smooth and creamy. Stir in an remaining 1/2 cup broth. Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add garlic and fresh thyme; cook 1 minute. Add white wine; stir to scrape up any browned bits. Stir in cashew mixture, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 1 minute until thickened. Add pasta cooking liquid to sauce to reach desired consistency.