Cashew Cream Sauce
Calling all vegans! This Alfredo-like sauce uses soaked nuts in place of all the cheese. Opt for vegetable broth and it will be completely dairy-free and meat-free.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine 1 cup raw cashews and 2 cups water. Let stand, covered, 2 hours; drain well.Advertisement
-
In a food processor process cashews and 1 cup of the chicken broth until smooth and creamy. Stir in an remaining 1/2 cup broth. Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add garlic and fresh thyme; cook 1 minute. Add white wine; stir to scrape up any browned bits. Stir in cashew mixture, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 1 minute until thickened. Add pasta cooking liquid to sauce to reach desired consistency.
Tips
Prepare sauce through step 2 (do not cook pasta). Cover and chill sauce up to 5 days. To serve, cook pasta as above. Heat sauce in a medium saucepan. Add to drained pasta and add enough pasta cooking water until desired consistency.