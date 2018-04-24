Cashew Cream Sauce

Calling all vegans! This Alfredo-like sauce uses soaked nuts in place of all the cheese. Opt for vegetable broth and it will be completely dairy-free and meat-free.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl combine 1 cup raw cashews and 2 cups water. Let stand, covered, 2 hours; drain well.

  • In a food processor process cashews and 1 cup of the chicken broth until smooth and creamy. Stir in an remaining 1/2 cup broth. Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add garlic and fresh thyme; cook 1 minute. Add white wine; stir to scrape up any browned bits. Stir in cashew mixture, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 1 minute until thickened. Add pasta cooking liquid to sauce to reach desired consistency.

Prepare sauce through step 2 (do not cook pasta). Cover and chill sauce up to 5 days. To serve, cook pasta as above. Heat sauce in a medium saucepan. Add to drained pasta and add enough pasta cooking water until desired consistency.

Per Serving:
276 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 336 mg sodium. 160 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 21 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

