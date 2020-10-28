Carrot Soup with Tarragon and Cream

Rating: Unrated

A bowl of this smooth and creamy carrot soup is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. When purchasing, look for plump carrots without any cracks or soft spots. If the carrots still have the greens attached, remove them before storing in the refrigerator so they don't lose moisture.

By Laraine Perri
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
7 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. saucepan, melt butter over medium. Add carrots, leek, potato, shallot, and kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes or until vegetables are softened.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in garlic and tarragon; cook about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add wine; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until nearly evaporated. Add broth; bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until carrots and potatoes are tender.

  • Cool soup slightly. Puree using an immersion blender or transfer soup to a blender and puree in batches (return soup to saucepan). Add the 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, the pepper, and cream. If desired, serve with additional fresh tarragon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 1g; vitamin a 4929.7IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 14.1mcg; sodium 500mg; potassium 212mg; calcium 25mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021