Carrot Soup with Tarragon and Cream
A bowl of this smooth and creamy carrot soup is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. When purchasing, look for plump carrots without any cracks or soft spots. If the carrots still have the greens attached, remove them before storing in the refrigerator so they don't lose moisture.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
84 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 1g; vitamin a 4929.7IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 14.1mcg; sodium 500mg; potassium 212mg; calcium 25mg; iron 0.5mg.