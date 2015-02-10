Carrot Orzotto

In a medium saucepan heat carrot juice and chicken broth over medium-low heat; cover to keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat butter and oil over medium heat until melted. Add orzo; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until orzo is golden brown. Stir in carrots. Add about 1 cup of the hot broth mixture to the orzo. Stir until absorbed. Continue adding broth mixture, 1 cup at a time, stirring until just absorbed. Cook until orzo is tender. Remove from heat. Slowly stir in up to 1/2 cup water until creamy. Stir in salt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Top with feta, mint, and pepper. Serve immediately.