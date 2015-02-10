Carrot Orzotto

Rating: 4.76 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 29 Ratings

Fast-cookoing orzo and a savory carrot juice blend give you the creamy goodness of risotto in a fraction of the time.

By Recipe by Hali Ramdene
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan heat carrot juice and chicken broth over medium-low heat; cover to keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat butter and oil over medium heat until melted. Add orzo; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until orzo is golden brown. Stir in carrots. Add about 1 cup of the hot broth mixture to the orzo. Stir until absorbed. Continue adding broth mixture, 1 cup at a time, stirring until just absorbed. Cook until orzo is tender. Remove from heat. Slowly stir in up to 1/2 cup water until creamy. Stir in salt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Top with feta, mint, and pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 555mg; potassium 371mg; carbohydrates 45g; fiber 3g; sugar 6g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 15255IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 121mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 96mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Maritza Pathak
Rating: Unrated
03/26/2015
Wow! This was such a delicious dish. Perfect for spring or any occasion :)
Christy Minnick
Rating: Unrated
03/29/2015
just made this for a quick dinner...it was easy and exceptional. I just put the feta in with the lemon and water.
