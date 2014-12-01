LIVE

Carrot-Orange Smoothie

Rating: 3.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 12 Ratings

Blended with bright clementines and carrots, no one will even notice this smoothie is hiding extra antioxidants courtesy of romaine lettuce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Layer ingredients in a blender in the order given. Cover and blend about 30 seconds or until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 82mg; potassium 386mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 3g; sugar 13g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 14952IU; vitamin c 30mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 49mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

