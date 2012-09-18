Carrot-Mushroom Stuffing
Shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce put an Asian spin on classic stuffing made with convenient herb stuffing croutons.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large skillet melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook about 5 minutes or just until tender, stirring occasionally. Add green onions for the last 1 minute of cooking. Remove from heat. Stir in soy sauce, rosemary, and pepper.Advertisement
-
In a very large bowl combine mushroom mixture, herb-seasoned stuffing croutons, and carrots. Drizzle with enough of the 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups water to moisten; toss lightly to combine. Spoon into a 2 1/2-quart casserole. (To serve today, omit Step 3 and continue as directed in Step 4, except bake, covered, for 50 to 60 minutes or until hot in center [165°F].)
-
Cover with plastic wrap; chill for up to 24 hours.
-
Preheat oven to 325°F. If chilled, remove plastic wrap. If desired, drizzle with an additional 1/4 cup water to moisten. Bake, covered, for 60 to 70 minutes or until hot in center (165°F). (For safety reasons, do not make stuffing ahead if planning to use for stuffing a turkey.)