Carrot Cake Quick Bread

Carrot cake in bread form? Yes, please! Keep the structure of the bread light by shredding the carrot by hand on the fine-shredding surface of a box grater (avoid using a food processor, which can result in a soggy, dense texture).

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
55 mins at 350°
cool:
1 hr
stand:
overnight
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf (12 slices)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom and 1/2 inch up sides of an 8x4-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl stir together first five ingredients (through baking soda). Make a well in center of flour mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine the next six ingredients (through vanilla). Add carrot mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold in 1/2 cup of the candied pecans. Spread batter into prepared pan. For streusel, in a small bowl combine the remaining 1/2 cup candied pecans, the oats, coconut, and butter. Sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cover loaf with foil the last 10 minutes of baking, if necessary, to prevent overbrowning. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 11g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 47mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 1g; sugar 22g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 75IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

