Carrot Cake Overnight Oatmeal
Have dessert for breakfast with a healthy spin on carrot cake.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine the first nine ingredients (through cinnamon). If desired, transfer mixture to a pint jar with a lid or two half-pint jars with lids. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days.Advertisement
-
To serve, spoon oatmeal into a cereal bowl(s). Top with walnuts and, if desired, additional pineapple and toasted coconut.
Simple Swap
Dried cranberries are a tangy trade for raisins.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
352 calories; 10 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 116 mg sodium. 521 mg potassium; 57 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 36 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3604 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 345 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;