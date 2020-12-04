Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cream Pies
Oatmeal cream pies are what started it all for the Little Debbie Brand name in the 1960s. This carrot-raisin version updates the classic flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 156mg; potassium 68mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 322IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1mg.