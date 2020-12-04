Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cream Pies

Oatmeal cream pies are what started it all for the Little Debbie Brand name in the 1960s. This carrot-raisin version updates the classic flavor.

By Sammy Mila
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

prep:
45 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
10 mins to 12 mins at 375° per batch
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 sandwich cookies
  • In a medium bowl combine the first six ingredients (through ginger). In a large bowl beat 1/2 cup of the butter and the sugars with a mixer on medium until combined. Beat in egg and 1 tsp. of the vanilla. Beat in flour mixture. Stir in oats, carrot, and raisins. Cover and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Flatten cookies slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in additional sugar.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are set. Cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes. Remove; cool completely on a wire rack.

  • For filling, in a bowl beat together cream cheese and the remaining 1/4 cup butter and 1 tsp. vanilla until light and fluffy. Gradually add 1 cup of the powdered sugar, beating well. Gradually beat in enough of the remaining powdered sugar to reach spreading consistency.

  • Spread bottoms of half of the cookies with cream cheese filling. Top with bottoms of remaining cookies. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.

Per Serving:
250 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 156mg; potassium 68mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 322IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1mg.
