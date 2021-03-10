Carrot Cake Cream Pies

Before serving, if desired, use decorating frosting or buttercream frosting in a piping bag to add a small carrot on top of each individual carrot cake cream pie.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 cream pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl combine flour, carrots, oats, pecans, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

  • In a large bowl beat 12 tablespoons of the butter and the brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg. Add flour mixture, beating on low until combined. Beat in milk.

  • Use a 2-tablespoon scoop to place mounds of dough 2 inches apart on baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown and tops are set. Let cool 2 minutes on sheets, then cool completely on wire racks.

  • For filling: In a large bowl beat cream cheese, the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, the vanilla, lemon juice, and a pinch salt until fluffy. Add powdered sugar and beat until creamy. Add cream and beat 2 minutes more or until light and fluffy.

  • Spread a rounded tablespoon of filling on bottoms of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies. If desired, roll edges of cookies in additional shredded carrots or chopped toasted pecans. Serve immediately, or wrap individually and chill up to 3 days. Makes 16 cream pies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 55mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 14g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1659.5IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; folate 30.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 224mg; potassium 80mg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg.
