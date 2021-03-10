Carrot Cake Cream Pies
Before serving, if desired, use decorating frosting or buttercream frosting in a piping bag to add a small carrot on top of each individual carrot cake cream pie.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
287 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 55mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 14g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1659.5IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; folate 30.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 224mg; potassium 80mg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg.