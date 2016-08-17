Carrot Breakfast Cookies
These breakfast cookies have finely shredded carrot or zucchini hidden inside -- but you'll never notice, because we tossed in raisins, pecans, and brown sugar, too.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookies sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat brown sugar, canola oil, and butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Beat in the next five ingredients (through salt). Beat in both flours and carrot. Stir in oats, cranberries, and pecans.Advertisement
Scoop about 3 Tbsp. dough into mounds on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool on wire racks.
In a small bowl combine yogurt and honey. When cookies have cooled, drizzle with yogurt glaze, if desired.
To Store
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.