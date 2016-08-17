Carrot Breakfast Cookies

Rating: 3.69 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 7

These breakfast cookies have finely shredded carrot or zucchini hidden inside -- but you'll never notice, because we tossed in raisins, pecans, and brown sugar, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookies sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat brown sugar, canola oil, and butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Beat in the next five ingredients (through salt). Beat in both flours and carrot. Stir in oats, cranberries, and pecans.

  • Scoop about 3 Tbsp. dough into mounds on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool on wire racks.

  • In a small bowl combine yogurt and honey. When cookies have cooled, drizzle with yogurt glaze, if desired.

To Store

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 129 mg sodium. 83 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 935 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 17 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

armstrongaimee
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2017
Delicious!
MS12408138
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2017
Purpeleigh... just cut the sugar in half. Most people wouldn't miss it.
lmbradley2
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2018
Perfectly tasty. Made this and served to my boyfriend's parents to rave reviews. A few things to consider: 1. I used a pan of water in the oven to make soft bake cookies. 2. Steel cut oats than rolled oats give a different texture that we preferred. Definitely make the yogurt glaze for a pop of sweetness!
PurpeLeigh
Rating: 1 stars
05/20/2017
12 grams of sugar is NOT an acceptable breakfast.
