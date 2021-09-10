Carrot-Apple Soup With Cheddar Toasts

Rating: Unrated

Give your cool-weather soup menu a savory-sweet twist by tossing your favorite fall fruit into the pot.

By Heather Staller
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
30 mins
roast:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
70 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with parchment paper. Combine carrots, chopped apples, and thyme with 2 Tbsp. of the oil and salt in the prepared baking pan; toss to coat and arrange in a single layer. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until carrots are just tender.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add apple cider and broth to pot and bring to simmering. When carrot mixture is done roasting, transfer to pot. (Keep oven on.) Simmer, covered, until carrots are very soft, about 10 minutes. Remove thyme sprigs.

  • Blend soup until smooth using a handheld immersion blender (or carefully transfer in batches to a regular blender). Add vinegar, 2 Tbsp. yogurt, additional salt, and pepper to taste. Stir in additional broth or water or as needed to reach desired consistency.

  • Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Toast in oven 2 minutes. Remove and sprinkle slices with 3/4 cup of the cheese. Top each with 5 to 6 apple slices, and sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese on top. Toast in oven until melted, about 5 minutes. Cut in half.

  • If desired, top servings with additional yogurt. Serve with toasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 21mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 49g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 16g; protein 12g; vitamin a 19945.3IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.1mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 66.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 941mg; potassium 682mg; calcium 216mg; iron 2.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/24/2021