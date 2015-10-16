Carrot and Parsnip Swirl
To concentrate the deep sweetness of root vegetables, we're cooking them without any added liquid. Be sure to keep stirring to prevent caramelizing.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
165 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 5595.7IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 32.8mcg; sodium 148mg; potassium 302mg; calcium 39mg; iron 0.5mg.