Carrot and Parsnip Swirl

Rating: Unrated

To concentrate the deep sweetness of root vegetables, we're cooking them without any added liquid. Be sure to keep stirring to prevent caramelizing.

By Recipe by Scott Peacock
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add parsnips and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to low and cover. Cook parsnips for 35 to 45 minutes or until very tender, stirring often to prevent any browning. In a separate saucepan repeat with 3 tablespoons remaining butter, carrots, potatoes, leek, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Using an immersion blender or food processor, puree parsnips with enough cream (about 3/4 cup) and 1 tablespoon remaining butter to make smooth and fluffy. Repeat with carrot-potato mixture, 1/2 cup cream, and remaining butter. Add additional cream to each mixture as needed. Season each mixture with nutmeg. To serve swirl mixtures together in a serving dish. Sprinkle with snipped fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 5595.7IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 32.8mcg; sodium 148mg; potassium 302mg; calcium 39mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/15/2021