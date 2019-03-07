Carrot and Chickpea Skillet
Briefly toasting chickpeas crisps them and develops brown bits in the pan that help flavor the skillet chicken dish. The chickpeas' starches also help thicken the sauce at the end.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high. Add chickpeas; cook 4 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Remove chickpeas from skillet; set aside.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Add carrots, cauliflower, paprika, cumin, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Cook 5 minutes or until carrots and cauliflower are just tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth and orange juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in chickpeas; heat through. If desired, sprinkle with mint. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
415 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 771 mg sodium. 892 mg potassium; 58 g carbohydrates; 14 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 19157 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 140 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 128 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;