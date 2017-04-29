Carnival Cookie Fries
Rainbow sprinkles give these cookie fries a party-ready touch. Serve this dessert with strawberry and mango dipping sauces--they look just like ketchup and mustard!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Strawberry Ketchup
Using the back of a spoon, press 1/2 cup strawberry jam through a fine mesh sieve.
Mango Mustard
In a blender or food processor combine 1/2 cup refrigerated mango slices and 1 1/2 teaspoons honey. Cover and blend or process until smooth. (If you can't get refrigerated mango slices, try using frozen and thawed mango chunks instead. The color may be a slightly paler yellow when using frozen mango.)
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
371 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 195mg; potassium 91mg; carbohydrates 57g; fiber 1g; sugar 32g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 250IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 17mg; iron 2mg.