Carnival Cookie Fries

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rainbow sprinkles give these cookie fries a party-ready touch. Serve this dessert with strawberry and mango dipping sauces--they look just like ketchup and mustard!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • In the bowl of a food processor, combine all-purpose flour, sugar, bread flour, and salt. Process to combine. Add butter and pulse until smooth.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs and vanilla. Stir the flour and sprinkles into the egg mixture. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill until easy to handle, about 1 hour.

  • In a heavy, deep 3-quart saucepan or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 350°F over medium heat.

  • Roll the dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut 1/4-inch thick "fries" out of dough. Transfer "fries" to prepared baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes. Let "fries" cool on pan set on a wire rack for 3 minutes.

  • Fry cookies in batches for about 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer "fries" to a paper towel lined plate. Serve with Strawberry Ketchup and Mango Mustard*.

Strawberry Ketchup

Using the back of a spoon, press 1/2 cup strawberry jam through a fine mesh sieve.

Mango Mustard

In a blender or food processor combine 1/2 cup refrigerated mango slices and 1 1/2 teaspoons honey. Cover and blend or process until smooth. (If you can't get refrigerated mango slices, try using frozen and thawed mango chunks instead. The color may be a slightly paler yellow when using frozen mango.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 195mg; potassium 91mg; carbohydrates 57g; fiber 1g; sugar 32g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 250IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 17mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2017
