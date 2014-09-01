Caribbean Clam Chowder
Ingredients
Directions
-
Chop fresh clams (if using), reserving juice; set clams aside. Strain clam juice to remove bits of shell. (Or drain canned clams, reserving juice.) Add enough water to the reserved clam juice to equal 2-1/2 cups.Advertisement
-
In a large saucepan bring the clam liquid to boiling. Stir in sweet potatoes, onion, celery, sweet pepper, dried thyme (if using), and garlic. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender.
-
Mash mixture slightly with a potato masher. Stir in clams, fresh thyme (if using), tomatoes, lime juice, and, if desired, rum. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes more.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
128 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 337 mg sodium. 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 9 g protein; 1453 RE vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 61 mg calcium; 10 mg iron;