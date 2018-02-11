Caraway Whole-Roasted Cauliflower

Let cauliflower take center stage by roasting it whole--just like a big piece of meat. For an appetizer, slice into pieces and serve with dried fruit, pickles, mustard, and rye toasts.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425° F. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, mustard, caraway seeds, and salt. Spread caraway mixture over the cauliflower. Place water into an 8- to 10-inch cast iron or other oven-going skillet. Place cauliflower in skillet; cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the onion, vinegar, sugar, and salt; set aside, stirring occasionally.

  • Uncover cauliflower and increase oven temperature to 450° F. Continue roasting, uncovered, 30 minutes more or until golden brown and tender. Serve with prepared pickled red onions, dried apricots, and, If desired, additional mustard and rye bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 390 mg sodium. 405 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 300 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

