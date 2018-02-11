Caraway Whole-Roasted Cauliflower
Let cauliflower take center stage by roasting it whole--just like a big piece of meat. For an appetizer, slice into pieces and serve with dried fruit, pickles, mustard, and rye toasts.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425° F. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, mustard, caraway seeds, and salt. Spread caraway mixture over the cauliflower. Place water into an 8- to 10-inch cast iron or other oven-going skillet. Place cauliflower in skillet; cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the onion, vinegar, sugar, and salt; set aside, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Uncover cauliflower and increase oven temperature to 450° F. Continue roasting, uncovered, 30 minutes more or until golden brown and tender. Serve with prepared pickled red onions, dried apricots, and, If desired, additional mustard and rye bread.