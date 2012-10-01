Caramelized Squash Salad with Pistachios and Goat Cheese
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
275 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterolmg; sodium 346mg; potassium 656mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 4g; sugar 13g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 12050IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.