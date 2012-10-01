Caramelized Squash Salad with Pistachios and Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.1 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 29 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For marinade, in a small bowl stir together orange juice, maple syrup, mustard and ginger. Set aside 1/2 cup of the marinade. Place butternut squash pieces in a large resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Pour remaining marinade over squash. Seal bag; marinate, refrigerated, for 1 to 4 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Drain marinade from squash, discarding marinade. Place squash on prepared baking sheet. Roast squash until tender and lightly browned in spots, 26 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven; set aside.

  • For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk together the reserved marinade, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil. Drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons of dressing over warm squash; toss to combine. In a large bowl combine the mixed greens, radicchio, and half of the pistachios. Toss with half the dressing. Gently toss roasted squash into salad. Top with remaining pistachios and goat cheese. Pass remaining dressing. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

  • In a large salad bowl, gently toss greens mixture with roasted squash and garnish with remaining pistachios and goat cheese, if desired. Pass remaining dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterolmg; sodium 346mg; potassium 656mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 4g; sugar 13g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 12050IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

