Caramelized Pear and Blue Cheese Quiche

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

We've transformed the classic pairing of pears and blue cheese into a savory quiche.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Deep-Dish Pastry Shell; set aside on baking sheet. Preheat oven to 325°F.

  • Core and cut 2 of the pears into 1/2- to 3/4-inch cubes. Thinly slice the remaining pear and reserve.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cubed pears and sugar; cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to the pre-baked pastry shell and top with blue cheese; set aside. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the skillet and add the pear slices. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes or until just softened; set aside.

  • For the custard, in a blender combine the eggs, yogurt, milk, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Blend until frothy.

  • Place the springform pan with the pastry shell on a baking sheet. Gently pour in the custard. Arrange the reserved pear slices in a spoke pattern on top of the quiche. Bake 1 hour 20 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes until the top is lightly browned and the custard is just set (165°F) but still jiggles slightly in the center. Let stand 30 to 40 minutes. With a serrated knife, cut the pastry shell flush with the top of the pan. Carefully remove the springform pan ring. Top with additional blue cheese and, if desired, sage leaves. Cut into wedges.

Nutrition Facts (Caramelized Pear and Blue Cheese Quiche)

Per Serving:
345 calories; 18 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 169 mg cholesterol; 548 mg sodium. 192 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 15 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 667 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 70 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 159 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Deep Dish Pastry Shell

Ingredients

Directions

  • In the bowl of a food processor combine the flour and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine the egg and water in a small bowl; add to the food processor and pulse until the mixture just begins to clump together. Transfer the mixture out onto a sheet of plastic wrap; fold the wrap over and press the crumbs until they hold together; shape into a circle. Wrap and chill at least 30 minutes.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out to a 15-inch circle. Carefully roll the pastry around the rolling pin and transfer to a 9x2 1/2-inch springform pan, pressing it into the sides. Trim the overhanging pastry to 1 inch and press it firmly against the outside of the ring to help prevent it from shrinking. Use the trimmings to fill any cracks. Freeze the shell for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the springform pan on a baking sheet. Line the pastry shell with a double thickness of aluminum foil long enough to overhang the sides. Bake about 20 minutes or until the edge of the dough is lightly browned. Remove the foil and continue baking the pastry shell for 10 to 15 minutes longer, or until lightly browned on the bottom. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let the pastry cool.

Nutrition Facts (Deep Dish Pastry Shell)

Per Serving:
180 calories; 10 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 242 mg sodium. 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2018
This is my go-to quiche or pie pastry recipe. I would suggest rolling the dough out after 20-30 minutes of chilling if you plan to bake it another time. Too long in the fridge in a ball does not roll out well. Be sure to really roll the top of the pastry over the rim of your springform pan as this pastry shrinks a lot. Be sure to prick the sides and bottom as well or it bubbles. I save a scrap of raw dough to fill any cracks after baking the shell so you don't have an egg mixture leak. The caramelized pears are great in this (or on waffles). It is a very savory recipe.
