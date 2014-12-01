Caramelized Pear and Blue Cheese Quiche

Rating: 5 stars

This is my go-to quiche or pie pastry recipe. I would suggest rolling the dough out after 20-30 minutes of chilling if you plan to bake it another time. Too long in the fridge in a ball does not roll out well. Be sure to really roll the top of the pastry over the rim of your springform pan as this pastry shrinks a lot. Be sure to prick the sides and bottom as well or it bubbles. I save a scrap of raw dough to fill any cracks after baking the shell so you don't have an egg mixture leak. The caramelized pears are great in this (or on waffles). It is a very savory recipe.