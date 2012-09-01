Caramelized Onion Breakfast Casserole

This make-ahead brunch casserole is flavor-packed with fresh broccoli, gooey cheese, and sweet caramelized onions.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
40 mins at 325°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer bacon to plate lined with paper towels to drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in the skillet. Crumble bacon; set aside. Add onion to skillet; cover and cook over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook over medium heat until caramelized, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook broccoli in a small amount of lightly salted water for 3 minutes; drain.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, milk, basil, salt and pepper. Stir in bread cubes, broccoli, caramelized onion, cheese, and crumbled bacon. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish. Cover and chill for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake casserole, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 to 30 minutes more or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Make-Ahead Tip

Prepare as directed. Cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 325°F. Bake casserole, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 to 30 minutes more or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 188mg; sodium 542mg; potassium 359mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 17g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1215IU; vitamin c 24mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 85mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 263mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

