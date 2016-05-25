Caramelized Onion and Red Wine Pizza Sauce

Great for creating your own pizza, this recipe generates 4 half-pints of pizza sauce, ready for lunch or dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat butter and oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Add onions and sugar. Cook, covered, 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat 3 to 5 minutes more or until golden.

  • Meanwhile, in a blender or food processor puree tomatoes in batches until smooth. Transfer tomato puree to a 4- to 6-qt. stainless-steel, enameled, or nonstick heavy pot. Measure depth of puree with a ruler. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes or until reduced by half (measure depth again; should be half of the original depth).

  • Add caramelized onions and the reamining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until desired consistency, stirring frequently.

  • Ladle hot sauce into hot sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 15 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.

tip

To serve sauce, empty contents of one jar into a small saucepan. Cook, covered, over medium heat 5 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 183 mg sodium. 203 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 645 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 11 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

