Caramelized Onion-and-Cranberry Cheese Toasts
Serve any remaining onion-cranberry mixture as a relish to jazz up grilled or roasted pork or poultry.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 1-1/2-qt. slow cooker combine onions, apple, and cranberries. Top with butter. In a small bowl combine vinegar, brown sugar, and orange zest; pour over mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2-1/2 to 3 hours. (If no heat setting is available, cook 4 hours.)
Spread toasted bread slices with cheese. Using a slotted spoon, spoon 1 tablespoon onion mixture onto each toast. If desired, top with cilantro or parsley.
Tips
For a creamier variation, stir 4 oz. softened cream cheese into the goat cheese before spreading onto toasted bread slices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
56 calories; 2 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 82 mg sodium. 35 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 100 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;