Caramelized Onion and Carrot Stuffing

Place stuffing in a 3-quart casserole. Bake, covered, alongside turkey for 45 to 60 minutes or until heated through. Or, use to stuff one 12- to 14-pound turkey. Garnish with fresh sage.

In a 4-to 5- quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onions and carrots. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; increase heat to medium-high. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes more or until onions are golden**, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; add butter. Stir until melted. Add 1/4 cup sage, salt, and pepper. Add bread; toss to combine. Drizzle with enough broth to moisten, tossing lightly to combine.

* To dry bread cubes, spread cubes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake in a 300°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until cubes are dry, stirring twice; cool. Or let bread cubes stand loosely covered at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.

** For extra golden color, add a sprinkle of sugar to the onion-carrot mixture after removing lid.

To Stuff a Turkey Spoon the stuffing lightly into the body and neck cavity of the turkey. (Spoon any remaining stuffing into a casserole and chill. Bake, covered, alongside the turkey for 40 minutes or until heated through.) Roast the turkey, adding an additional 15 to 45 minutes to the timing. Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure the stuffing inside the turkey is 165°F.