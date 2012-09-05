Caramelized Onion and Capocollo Rye Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 3-quart shallow baking dish; set aside. In an extra-large skillet melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-low heat. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, covered, for 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden. Add beer; cook about 5 minutes more or until liquid is evaporated, stirring frequently. Stir in brown sugar and vinegar. Transfer onion mixture to an extra-large bowl.

  • In the same skillet melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add celery and leeks; cook about 5 minutes or until tender.

  • Add celery mixture, bread cubes, capocollo, onion powder, and dry mustard to onion mixture; toss gently to combine. Drizzle buttermilk and broth over bread mixture, tossing gently to moisten. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake, covered, for 35 minutes. Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes more or until stuffing is heated through, topping with cheese during the last 5 minutes of baking.

Tips

No rye? Try pumpernickel. Can't find capocollo? Use salami, pastrami, or ham.

To make dry bread cubes, preheat oven to 300°F. Cut fresh bread into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes. Spread the bread cubes in one or two 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes or until cubes are dry, stirring twice; cool. (The cubes will continue to dry and crisp as they cool.) Or let bread cubes stand, loosely covered, at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; 14 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 986 mg sodium. 58 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 17 g protein;

Reviews (1)

Stephen Sampson
11/15/2016
Beer? What beer? Not listed in ingredients.
