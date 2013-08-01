Caramelized Onion and Apple Tart
Imperfection is key when shaping flatbread pizza dough. Ooey pockets and a little bit of crunch make for a totally delish dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 29mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 10g; vitamin a 251.8IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 7.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 560mg; potassium 101mg; calcium 127mg; iron 12.1mg.