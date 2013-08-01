Caramelized Onion and Apple Tart

Rating: 3.5 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Imperfection is key when shaping flatbread pizza dough. Ooey pockets and a little bit of crunch make for a totally delish dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
18 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oven rack in lowest position; preheat oven to 450°F. Lightly coat a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside (or line with parchment paper that is safe to 450°F).

    Advertisement

  • To caramelize onions, in a large skillet melt butter over medium-low heat. Add onion. Cook, covered, about 12 minutes or just until tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes more or until very tender. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out or press pizza dough into an irregular rectangular shape, about 13x9 inches. Transfer to prepared pan. Build up edges slightly. Prick generously with a fork. Bake until puffed and lightly crisped on the bottom, about 8 minutes.

  • Top with ham, caramelized onion, apple and cheese. Bake 10 minutes more or until crust is crispy and golden and the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with fresh thyme, if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 29mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 10g; vitamin a 251.8IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 7.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 560mg; potassium 101mg; calcium 127mg; iron 12.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/11/2021