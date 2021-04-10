LIVE

Caramelized Green Beans

Rating: Unrated

Recipe excerpted from Food Between Friends by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. A longer-than-you-might-expect cook time in the skillet as well as some sugar caramelizes green beans to make them irresistible.

By Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Eva Kolenko

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large stainless-steel or cast-iron skillet melt butter over medium until bubbling. Add green beans and toss well to coat. Add shallot, garlic, ginger, and dill. Season with a big pinch of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, tossing frequently, until beans are darkened in color, slightly wilted, and caramelized, 35 to 40 minutes. Some of the green beans will be darker and softer than others; that's okay.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle in the sugar and cook another minute to dissolve. Remove pan from heat and stir in lemon zest and juice. Season to taste with more salt and pepper. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 16g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 7g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1449.1IU; vitamin c 25.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 61.7mcg; sodium 154mg; potassium 430mg; calcium 78mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/23/2021