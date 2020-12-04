Caramel Spritz

Our easy shortcut caramel icing uses ice cream topping for these delicious cookies bursting with flavor.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
bake:
6 mins at 375° per batch
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
96 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet heat granulated sugar over medium-high until sugar starts to melt. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir unmelted sugar into melted sugar. When all sugar is melted and amber-colored, pour onto a baking sheet lined with parchment; cool. Break sugar into pieces. Place sugar shards into a food processor. Process until fine.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add caramelized sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

  • Force unchilled dough through a cookie press onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake about 6 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove; cool on wire racks. Drizzle cooled cookies with Caramel Drizzle. Allow to stand until set.

Caramel Drizzle:

In a small bowl stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons caramel ice cream topping, and 2 to 3 tablespoons milk until smooth and of drizzling consistency. Makes 1/2 cup.

Tips

If you don't have a cookie press, shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Arrange 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake, cool, and drizzle with icing as directed. Makes 64.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 36mg; potassium 7mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 0g; sugar 4g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 92IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 9mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

