Caramel-Pecan French Toast
Tired of having a boring breakfast or brunch? Step up the game with this sweet treat that tastes even better topped with raspberries, pecans, and maple syrup!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup. Cook and stir until butter is melted and brown sugar is dissolved. Pour into a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the pecans.Advertisement
-
Arrange half of the bread slices in a single layer in the baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup pecans; top with the remaining bread slices.
-
In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla. Gradually pour egg mixture over bread; press lightly with the back of a large spoon to moisten bread. In a small bowl stir together granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg; sprinkle over bread. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours.
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. To serve, invert French toast onto a large serving platter. If desired, serve with raspberries, maple syrup, and/or additional pecans.