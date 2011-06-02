Caramel-Pecan French Toast

Rating: 3.72 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 18 Ratings

Tired of having a boring breakfast or brunch? Step up the game with this sweet treat that tastes even better topped with raspberries, pecans, and maple syrup!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup. Cook and stir until butter is melted and brown sugar is dissolved. Pour into a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the pecans.

  • Arrange half of the bread slices in a single layer in the baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup pecans; top with the remaining bread slices.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla. Gradually pour egg mixture over bread; press lightly with the back of a large spoon to moisten bread. In a small bowl stir together granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg; sprinkle over bread. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. To serve, invert French toast onto a large serving platter. If desired, serve with raspberries, maple syrup, and/or additional pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; 27 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 193 mg cholesterol; 579 mg sodium. 300 mg potassium; 72 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 34 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 632 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 121 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

