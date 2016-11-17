Caramel-Ginger Wild Rice Pudding

A double dose of ginger gives this sweet pudding a touch of spice. Top each bowl with candied ginger for even more flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

Slow Cooker:

  • Lightly coat the inside of a 31/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. In cooker combine coconut milk, rices, sugar, butter, and ground ginger.

  • Cover; cook on low 4 to 41/2 hours or high about 21/2 hours or until rice is tender, stirring toward end of cooking. Stir in fresh ginger. If desired, stir in additional coconut milk. Serve warm topped with caramel sauce and crystallized ginger.

Pressure Cooker:

  • In a 4-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine coconut milk, rices, sugar, butter, and ground ginger. Lock lid in place.

  • Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer’s directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes. Open lid carefully.

  • Stir in fresh ginger. If desired, stir in additional coconut milk. Serve warm topped with caramel sauce and crystallized ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; 5 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 94 mg sodium. 153 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 274 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 198 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

