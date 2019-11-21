Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars
This take on the Girl Scouts Samoas cookies (aka Caramel deLites) transforms them to bar form so you can quickly whip up a batch of 24 without having to shape them into perfect circles with the hole in the center.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. Coat foil with cooking spray.
For crust, in a small bowl stir together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add both sugars and beat on medium to high until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Beat in flour mixture (mixture will be crumbly). Press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine dulce de leche and milk. Stir in coconut.
Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups of the chocolate chips over hot crust; let stand 5 minutes. Spread chocolate over crust. Carefully spread coconut mixture over chocolate layer. Bake 10 minutes more. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl microwave remaining chocolate chips 30 to 45 seconds or until melted and smooth, stirring once. Drizzle over coconut mixture. Cover and chill 1 hour or until set. Using foil, lift out uncut cookies. Cut into bars.
To Store
Layer bars between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.