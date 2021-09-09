Caramel Apple Cheesecake
The apple layer on the top of this gorgeous cheesecake makes it a bit difficult to tell when it's cooked through and set. To double-check doneness, insert an instant-read thermometer into the center of the cheesecake. It should register 145°F to 150°F.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Dera Burreson
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
607 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 137mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 68g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 57g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1161.9IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 332mg; potassium 221mg; calcium 84mg; iron 0.8mg.