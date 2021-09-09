Caramel Apple Cheesecake

The apple layer on the top of this gorgeous cheesecake makes it a bit difficult to tell when it's cooked through and set. To double-check doneness, insert an instant-read thermometer into the center of the cheesecake. It should register 145°F to 150°F.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
40 mins
bake:
45 mins
cool:
1 hr 30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 115 mins
Servings:
12
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan. Place pan on a double layer of 18x12-inch heavy-duty foil. Bring edges of foil up and mold around outside of pan to form a watertight seal. For crust, combine crumbs and 2 Tbsp. sugar. Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter; toss gently. Press onto bottom and 1 inch up sides of prepared pan. Bake about 10 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

  • Peel and core apples. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Toss together apples and 1/3 cup brown sugar. In a large skillet, melt 2 Tbsp. butter over medium-high. Add apples and cook 6 to 8 minutes or until tender and golden and sugar is melted and bubbly, stirring occasionally. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • For filling, in a large bowl combine cream cheese, 1 cup of the sugar, and apple pie spice. Beat until fluffy. Beat in applesauce and lemon juice. Beat in eggs until combined.

  • Pour filling into crust in pan. Arrange apples over filling. Place springform pan in a roasting pan. Add boiling water to pan to reach halfway up sides of springform pan. Bake until top is lightly browned and cheesecake is set around edges but still jiggly in middle, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove cheesecake from water bath, and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 2 hours. Chill at least 4 or up to 24 hours.

  • For sauce, in a small heavy saucepan melt the remaining 1/2 cup sugar over medium-high until sugar begins to melt, shaking pan often (do not stir). Reduce heat; cook about 5 minutes more or until sugar is melted and golden. Stir as necessary after sugar begins to melt (only when mixture bubbles). Remove from heat. Carefully pour in 1/2 cup heavy cream. Add the 1 Tbsp. butter. Return to heat. The sugar may form lumps. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more or until melted again and smooth. Stir in 1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans. Cool. Cover and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, cut cheesecake into wedges; top with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 137mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 68g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 57g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1161.9IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 332mg; potassium 221mg; calcium 84mg; iron 0.8mg.
