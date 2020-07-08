Cantaloupe-Peach Agua Fresca
Serve this agua fresca recipe over frozen, cubed melon to avoid dilution caused by melting ice cubes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
89 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 146 mg sodium. 752 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4227 IU vitamin a; 68 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 54 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;