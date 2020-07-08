Cantaloupe-Peach Agua Fresca

Serve this agua fresca recipe over frozen, cubed melon to avoid dilution caused by melting ice cubes.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine 3 cups cantaloupe, 1 peach, and 1/4 cup coconut water. Blend until smooth. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on solids to release juice. Transfer juice to a 2-quart pitcher. Repeat with remaining cantaloupe and peach and 1/4 cup coconut water.

  • Stir remaining coconut water into mixture; chill 2 hours or until ready to serve. Stir and serve over frozen melon cubes with peach and lemon slices, if desired. Makes 7 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 146 mg sodium. 752 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4227 IU vitamin a; 68 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 54 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

