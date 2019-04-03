Canned Green Beans
This recipe will teach you how to can green beans, starting from square one, so you can preserve fresh beans for months to come. Then, you can turn to these homemade canned green beans whenever you need a quick and easy veggie side.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Wash beans; drain. Trim ends; cut or break into 1-inch pieces. Measure 12 cups of beans.Advertisement
-
Place beans in a 4- to 6-quart kettle or pot; add enough water to cover beans. Bring to boiling. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes. Drain.
-
Pack bean mixture into sterilized, hot pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Add salt to each jar, if desired. Add boiling water to jar, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids. Place filled jar on a rack in a pressure canner that is at least half full of simmering water. Lower the rack back into the water to keep jars hot while you fill the remaining jars. Repeat until all jars are added to the canner.
-
When all filled jars are added into the canner, add additional hot water to the canner as needed until the jars are covered with at least 1 inch of water. Fasten canner lid securely. Leave weight off vent port or open petcock. Heat at the highest setting until steam flows freely from the open petcock or vent port.
-
While maintaining the high heat setting, let the steam flow (exhaust) continuously for 10 minutes, and then place the weight on the vent port or close the petcock. The canner will pressurize during the next 3 to 5 minutes.
-
Start timing the process when the pressure reading on the dial gauge indicates pressure 11 pounds pressure has been reached, or when the weighted gauge begins to jiggle or rock as the canner manufacturer suggests for 10 pounds of pressure. Process pint jars for 20 minutes.
-
Regulate heat under the canner to maintain a steady pressure at or slightly above the correct gauge pressure. IMPORTANT: If at any time pressure goes below the recommended amount, bring the canner back to pressure and begin the timing of the process over, from the beginning (using the total original process time). This is important for the safety of the food.
-
When the timed process is completed, turn off the heat, remove the canner from heat if possible, and let the canner depressurize. Allow the pressure to come down naturally.
-
After the canner is depressurized, remove the weight from the vent port or open the petcock. Wait 10 minutes, unfasten the lid, and carefully lift the lid away from you so that the steam does not burn your face.
-
Remove jars with a jar lifter and place jars on a towel, leaving at least 1-inch spaces between the jars during cooling. Let jars sit undisturbed to cool at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours.
-
To serve, place contents of one jar in a small saucepan. Bring to a rapid boil. Boil, covered, for 10 minutes.
How to Sterilize Jars:
Wash empty canning jars in hot, soapy water. Rinse thoroughly. Place jars in the large pot or in your canner. Cover jars with hot water (jars must be submerged). Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Sterilize the jars by simmering for 10 minutes. Keep jars hot in the simmering water until needed.
**
If using quart jars, pack as directed above, using 1 teaspoon of salt per quart jar, if desired. Process in pressure canner as directed above for 25 minutes. Makes 3 quarts.