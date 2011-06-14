Pralines

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

New Orleans satisfies its sweet tooth with pralines, a candy made from sugar, cream, butter, and nuts.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

prep:

prep:
40 mins
stand:
30 mins
Yield:
36 pralines
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter the sides of a heavy 2-quart saucepan. In the saucepan combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, and half-and-half. Cook over medium-high heat to boiling, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon to dissolve sugars. (This should take 6 to 8 minutes.) Avoid splashing the mixture on sides of the pan.

  • Carefully clip a candy thermometer to pan. Reduce heat to medium-low; continue boiling at a moderate, steady rate, stirring occasionally, until thermometer registers 234 degrees F. (soft-ball stage). Reaching soft-ball stage should take 16 to 18 minutes.

  • Remove pan from heat. Add butter but do not stir. Cool, without stirring, to 150 degrees F. (This should take about 30 minutes.) Remove thermometer. Stir in pecans. Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until candy just begins to thicken but is still glossy. This should take about 3 minutes.

  • Working quickly, drop candy by spoonfuls onto parchment or waxed paper. If candy becomes too stiff to drop, stir in a few drops of hot water. When firm, store in a tightly covered container. Makes about 36 pralines.

Tips

Up to 3 days ahead, prepare Pralines. Store at room temperature in a tightly covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 15mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 0g; protein 1g; vitamin a 10RE; vitamin c 0mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

