Coconut Gumdrops

Why buy gumdrops when you can make them at home and enjoy the experience of candy making? You may never buy gumdrops again.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
14 mins
stand:
2 hrs
Servings:
45
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 8x4x2-inch loaf pan with foil, extending foil over edges of the pan. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

  • In a 1-1/2-quart heavy saucepan combine the 1 cup sugar and the corn syrup. Cook over medium-high heat to boiling, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon for 3 minutes to dissolve sugar. Avoid splashing mixture on sides of pan (see How to Avoid Gritty Candy, below). Carefully clip candy thermometer to side of pan.

  • Cook over medium heat (mixture should boil at a moderate, steady rate over the entire surface), stirring occasionally, until the thermometer registers 280 degree F, (soft-crack stage) about 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a heavy 2-quart saucepan combine coconut milk, water, pectin, and baking soda. (Mixture will be foamy.) Bring to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly. This should take about 2 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat; set saucepan aside.

  • When sugar mixture in first saucepan has reached soft-crack stage, remove the saucepan from heat; remove candy thermometer. Return pectin mixture to boiling. Gradually pour the hot sugar mixture in a thin stream into the boiling pectin mixture, stirring constantly (this step should take 1 to 2 minutes). Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute more.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Pour candy mixture into prepared pan. Let stand about 2 hours or until firm.

  • When firm, use foil to lift candy out of pan. Use a wet knife to cut candy into about 3/4-inch squares. Roll squares in Coconut Sugar. Store loosely covered. Makes about 45 pieces.

Pink Grapefruit Gumdrops:

Prepare as directed above except omit the coconut milk and the 1/4 cup water. Replace with 3/4 cup ruby red grapefruit juice. After combining both mixtures, stir in 1/2 teaspoon grated grapefruit peel. Tint with one drop of red food coloring. Roll in Coconut Sugar, as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Coconut Gumdrops)

Per Serving:
41 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 21mg; potassium 5mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; sugar 7g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 0mg; iron 0mg.

Coconut Sugar

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1/2 cup toasted coconut in a food processor. Cover and process until very finely ground. Add 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Store in an airtight container. Makes 1/2 cup.

